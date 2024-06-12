Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI launched! 5 things you need to know before buying

    Xiaomi has been looking to trim its lineup with focused products and there is no denying that the Xiaomi 14 Civi is another move in that direction. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset and comes with a fast-charging battery.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    Xiaomi 14 series has a new and affordable entrant in the Indian market. The Xiaomi 14 Civi, with its new HyperOS platform and rich Leica-engineered cameras, is adding diversity to the country's premium mid-range category around Rs 50,000.

    Undoubtedly, Xiaomi has been attempting to reduce the number of devices in its lineup by focusing on a select few, and the Xiaomi 14 Civi is just another step in that direction. It has a fast-charging battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen CPU powers it.

    article_image2

    Display of Xiaomi 14 CIVI

    The Xiaomi 14 Civi is one of the lightest bodies in the sector, weighing 179 grammes and having a thickness of only 7.4 mm. It has a 1.5K resolution 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an adjustable refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and HDR10+ Dolby Vision compatibility.

     

    article_image3

    Processor of Xiaomi 14 CIVI

    The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which has up to 512GB of storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM, powers the phone. With three OS updates and four years of security patches, Xiaomi is offering you the Android 14-based HyperOS version right out of the box.

    article_image4

    Camera details of Xiaomi 14 CIVI

    The Leica-tuned cameras debut in this category in terms of imaging. A 50MP sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor comprise your triple camera configuration. Additionally, the front receives two 32MP cameras, a first for the high-end segment. The 4700mAh battery of the Xiaomi 14 Civi has 67W charging capability right out of the box.

    article_image5

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI price

    Xiaomi 14 Civi has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 42,999 which gets you the 8GB + 256GB variant. The brand also offers the 12GB + 512GB model priced at Rs 47,999. 
     

    article_image6

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI Competition

    At these prices, the Xiaomi 14 Civi competes with the new Google Pixel 8a, the OnePlus 12R and the Nothing Phone 2 in the market.
     

