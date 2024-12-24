Vivo V29 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India | Check features, price and more

Vivo has launched the Y29 5G in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 50MP camera, and a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It comes in various RAM and storage configurations, priced under Rs 15,000.

Soon after the launch of its flagship X200 series, Vivo has launched another phone in the country, this time in the budget segment. The new Vivo Y29 5G gadget has a MediaTek CPU, a 50MP camera, a 5,500mAh battery, and an HD+ display. It starts at less than Rs 15,000. Also Read | CMF Phone 1 to Redmi A4: 2024's best 5 budget smartphones under Rs 20,000

Vivo Y29: Display and design The 6.68-inch LCD HD+ display of the Vivo Y29 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels. The phone has a dual speaker arrangement, a 3.5mm headphone socket, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB 2.0 connector, an IP64 rating for water and splash protection, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The Y29 5G weighs about 198 grams and has a thickness of 8.1 mm. Also Read | Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Which budget smartphone is better?

Vivo Y29: Processor and battery The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU powers the Y29 5G's internal components, which include 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card slot. It is powered by Vivo's proprietary FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. A 5,500mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging is included with the phone. Also Read | Xiaomi 14 to Poco F6: Top 5 mid-range smartphones offering premium features of 2024

Vivo Y29: Camera A 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary camera with a circular LED flash are included with the phone. An 8MP camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies. Vivo Y29: Price and colours The 6GB RAM/128GB storage option costs Rs 15,499, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option costs Rs 16,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB mode is Rs 19,999. The Vivo Y29 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variation. Also Read | Oppo Reno 13 series India launch set for January 2025 | Here's what you can expect The phone comes in three different finishes: Diamond Black, Titanium Gold, and Glacier Blue. The Vivo India e-store sells the phone. Vivo Y29: Competition The Y29 5G will go up against the CMF Phone 1, Realme 14x, Lava Blaze Curve, and other devices at this pricing.



