Oppo Reno 13 series India launch set for January 2025 | Here's what you can expect

The Oppo Reno 13 series, including the Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13, is launching in India in January 2025. The series boasts a sleek design, powerful features, and advanced camera technology.

The Reno 13 series is coming to India in January 2025, Oppo confirmed today. The series will feature two variants, the Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13. The lineup was recently launched in China. By presenting the future phones' designs, Oppo is starting the hype train. With a blend of matte and glossy textures created utilizing a cutting-edge grayscale exposure laser direct writing technology, the Reno 13 Pro will be offered in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender, while the Reno 13 will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue.

Oppo Reno 13 series: Here's what you can expect

According to Oppo, the Luminous Blue version of the Reno 13 is only available in India. The camera module is surrounded by a glowing effect in the model. The Reno 13 series appears to stress both form and function over aesthetics. The Reno 13 Pro weighs only 195g and is very thin at just 7.55mm. The Reno 13 goes even farther, with the Luminous Blue model weighing only 181g and the Ivory White variant measuring 7.24mm and 7.29mm.

The phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and a single piece of sculpted glass on the back. Aerospace-grade aluminium is used to make the frame. In the wake of the Find X8 series phones, the durability feature is once again being promoted as "armour." MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset, a modified variant of the Dimensity 8300, powers the Reno 13 series.

For improved wireless connectivity, both phones come equipped with Oppo's proprietary X1 processor. Both variants have an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS. A 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom is an addition to the Reno 13 Pro.

The Reno 13 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.83-inch panel with the same resolution and refresh rate as the Reno 13, which has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both versions have optical under-display fingerprint scanners and 50MP selfie cameras. The Oppo Reno 13 series, which is headed to India, may or may not feature the same specifications.

