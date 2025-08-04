Don’t Miss This! Acer 43" 4K Google TV Under Rs 20,000 on Amazon
Amazon Smart TV Deals: Amazon is offering huge discounts during its Great Freedom Festival Sale. As part of this sale, an unbelievable discount is available on a smart TV. Let's explore the full details of this deal.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Acer 43 inch TV
A huge discount is available on Amazon for the Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV. This TV boasts advanced technology, impressive sound, and smart features. Originally priced at Rs 47,999, it's now available at Rs 19,999 with a whopping 58% discount. An additional discount of up to Rs 1500 is available with SBI credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 18,499. Let's explore its features.
Display Quality and Design
It features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution screen, delivering high-quality pictures. The LED display with HDR10 support makes colors appear more natural.
Viewing Angle: The 178° wide viewing angle ensures a clear image from any angle.
Design: The frameless design keeps the focus on the content and complements modern interiors.
Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation: Clarity is maintained even in brightly lit rooms.
Sound Quality
Speakers: 30-watt PRO-tuned high-fidelity speakers provide a clear audio experience.
Dolby Atmos Support: Offers a realistic 3D sound experience in movies and music.
Smart Equalizer: 5 preset audio modes allow users to customize the sound.
Smart Features and Storage
Google TV Integration: Includes Google Assistant, personalized content recommendations, kids' profiles, and a watchlist.
Processor & RAM: Features a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.
App Support: Popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube are pre-installed.
Casting Options: Easily view mobile or laptop content on the TV via Google Cast, Fastcast, and Meeting Mode.
Voice Control Remote: Navigation is easy with hotkeys and voice command support.
Connectivity Options
Ports: HDMI 2.0 x 3 (for PC, laptop, gaming console), USB 2.0 x 2 (for hard drives or other USB devices), AV, RF, Ethernet, Headphone Jack
Wireless Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth 5.0 (for connecting speakers, headphones)
Warranty, Energy Efficiency, Accessories: 2-year comprehensive warranty, 1-star energy rating (165 kWh annual power consumption). Includes LED TV, table stands (2), wall mount kit, user manual, warranty card, remote control, 4 screws, and 2 AAA batteries.
To purchase the TV and for more details, click Amazon.com.