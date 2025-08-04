Image Credit : Amazon.com

It features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution screen, delivering high-quality pictures. The LED display with HDR10 support makes colors appear more natural.

Viewing Angle: The 178° wide viewing angle ensures a clear image from any angle.

Design: The frameless design keeps the focus on the content and complements modern interiors.

Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation: Clarity is maintained even in brightly lit rooms.