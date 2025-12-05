YouTube has launched its 'Recap' feature for 2025. You can see your video viewing habits, music taste, and personality type in 12 cards. Full details inside.

We've come to the end of the year. It's always interesting to look back at what we did and enjoyed in 2025. Just as 'Spotify Wrapped' is a celebration for music lovers, YouTube has now introduced a fantastic feature called 'YouTube Recap' for video enthusiasts.

What did you watch all year? Who did you enjoy the most? What was your mood like? YouTube presents all of this to you in a colourful compilation.

1. Digital Time Capsule

This feature has been created for millions of users worldwide. Stating that "every user's taste is unique," YouTube compiles your year-long video-watching habits into 12 beautiful cards. While it's already available in North America, it will be accessible to users worldwide by the end of this week.

2. How to View It?

It's very simple! Open the YouTube app on your mobile or computer.

• It might appear directly on the Home page.

• Or, if you click on the "You" tab, you can find your Recap compilation there.

3. YouTube Tells You Who You Are!

It doesn't just give you a list of the videos you watched. Based on the types of videos you watched the most, you are assigned a 'Personality Type'.

For example:

• Sunshiner: Someone who always watches fun, positive, and uplifting videos.

• Curiosity Seeker: Someone who is always eager to learn something new.

• Connector: Someone interested in social and community-focused videos.

• Philosopher: Someone who watches deep-thinking and long-form videos.

YouTube's prediction of who you are has been very well-received by users.

4. Special Attention for Music Lovers

For YouTube Music users, the experience is even better.

• Most-listened-to songs.

• Top Artists.

• Which music genre did you like the most?

• Podcast trends.

All of this is available to you like a 'Rhythm Diary'.

5. 50 Designs, 9 Rounds of Testing!

This 'Recap' feature wasn't created casually. To provide the best user experience, YouTube developed over 50 designs and tested them with users in 9 rounds before releasing this final version.

The main goal is to turn your year's memories into a storybook that you can share with your friends on social media. Open your YouTube app now and see what your 2025 Recap looks like!