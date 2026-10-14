Flipkart offers unbelievable discounts on Motorola smartphones during the Big Billion Days 2026 sale. You can grab the Motorola g77 Power smartphone at almost half its original price right now.

The e-commerce platform gives a flat 49 percent discount on the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You can purchase the device for Rs 21,249. Buyers also get an extra Rs 2,244 discount on select credit cards. This brings the final effective price of the Motorola smartphone down to just Rs 19,005.