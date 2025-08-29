- Home
- Technology
- Gadgets
- iPhone 17 series to Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Upcoming Smartphones Launching This September 2025
iPhone 17 series to Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Upcoming Smartphones Launching This September 2025
September 2025 is set to be a huge month for smartphone launches in India. From Apple's iPhone 17 series to Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE and Motorola's Razr 60 Brilliant Collection, there's a device for everyone.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Upcoming Smartphones Launching This September 2025
With several flagship, mid-range, and limited-edition smartphones scheduled for release, September 2025 is predicted to be a big month for Indian smartphone aficionados. Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE and Apple's iPhone 17 series are at the front of the group.
Motorola follows suit with the dazzling Razr 60 Brilliant Collection, which will debut in India on September 1, while Apple launches the season with its eagerly awaited "Awe-Dropping" event. Here’s a roundup of all the upcoming smartphones in September 2025.
Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection: September 1
Motorola plans to launch the Razr 60 Brilliant Collection, a Swarovski crystal-encrusted variant of the Razr 60 in Pantone Ice Melt, in India on September 1st, while keeping the same internal specs.
The Motorola Razr 60 special edition is reported to be available in a Pantone Ice Melt hue with Swarovski crystal embellishments as part of the company's Brilliant Collection.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: September 4 (Expected)
At its Galaxy Event on September 4, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 FE, the newest model in its "Fan Edition" series, along with a new tablet driven by artificial intelligence.
Low costs and flagship-level features are anticipated to be included in the Galaxy S25 FE. A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is probably going to be included in the smartphone.
It is anticipated that Samsung would soon introduce the Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G. According to reports, the features of both smartphones are similar to those of the Galaxy A17 5G. Reports indicate that the Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G could potentially have 6.7-inch, 90 Hz, full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED panels.
iPhone 17 Series: September 9
On September 9, the Cupertino-based corporation will launch its new iPhone 17 series during its much awaited "Awe-Dropping" event. The iPhone 17 Air, which is lightweight, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is performance-focused, the iPhone 17, and the iPhone 17 Pro are the four models in the range.
Lava Agni 4
For a few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Lava's upcoming Agni smartphone. Leaks suggest that the phone may retain its AMOLED screen from the previous year in addition to a larger 7,000mAh battery and an upgraded MediaTek 8350 CPU.
Oppo F31 Series
The F31 series will be unveiled by Oppo between September 12 and 14, 2025. OPPO's F31 5G with Dimensity 6300, F31 Pro 5G with Dimensity 7300, and F31 Pro+ 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a flat screen are all part of the range.
A huge 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and enhanced endurance is shared by all three, however the cameras and chipsets only slightly improve over the F29 series. The standard F31 is anticipated to cost Rs 20,000, while the Pro variants would cost Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.
The market for high-end smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 10 series lineup, was launched in August 2025. With a slew of new goods from global behemoths like Apple and Samsung as well as stylish and affordable models from regional and mid-range players, September 2025 is predicted to be a landmark month for the Indian smartphone industry.