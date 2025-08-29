Image Credit : @jay_jumnani | X

For a few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Lava's upcoming Agni smartphone. Leaks suggest that the phone may retain its AMOLED screen from the previous year in addition to a larger 7,000mAh battery and an upgraded MediaTek 8350 CPU.

Oppo F31 Series

The F31 series will be unveiled by Oppo between September 12 and 14, 2025. OPPO's F31 5G with Dimensity 6300, F31 Pro 5G with Dimensity 7300, and F31 Pro+ 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a flat screen are all part of the range.

A huge 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and enhanced endurance is shared by all three, however the cameras and chipsets only slightly improve over the F29 series. The standard F31 is anticipated to cost Rs 20,000, while the Pro variants would cost Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

The market for high-end smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 10 series lineup, was launched in August 2025. With a slew of new goods from global behemoths like Apple and Samsung as well as stylish and affordable models from regional and mid-range players, September 2025 is predicted to be a landmark month for the Indian smartphone industry.