Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched: Here's Why You Should Buy It
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 FE offer premium audio features at a lower price point. Boasting active noise cancellation, long battery life, and clear call quality, these earbuds aim to make high-end audio accessible to a wider audience.
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, a new line of wireless earbuds that the firm claims are intended to make some of its more expensive audio capabilities available to a larger market at a lower cost. According to Samsung, the earbuds' thinner blade-style shape makes them both fashionable and comfy, and they come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a battery life of up to 30 hours, depending on usage. The business claims that the new earbuds are still reasonably priced when compared to high-end counterparts and promise to provide clear voice calls, excellent sound quality, and seamless interaction with other Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Sound Quality
A one-way dynamic driver in the Galaxy Buds 3 FE is said to produce clean treble and strong bass. Additionally, the earbuds include increased ANC to block out background noise, and an ambient mode lets users hear what's going on without removing the buds.
Samsung uses what it calls Crystal Clear Call technology for calls, which separates the speaker's speech from background noise using AI-trained software. The positioning of the microphones has also been changed to put them closer to the user's lips, which the firm says enhances speech clarity over the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Design & Features
Samsung gave the Galaxy Buds 3 FE its "blade" appearance in terms of design, and they have pinch and swipe controls for volume and audio playing. The buds enable Auto Switch, which the business claims can recognise audio activity and switch between various Galaxy devices without human assistance. The charging case also features a pairing button for easy setup. Additionally, the earbuds include certain AI-related features, such voice commands for music playback, schedule checking, and even conversation translation when used with Samsung's Interpreter app.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Battery Life
According to the manufacturer, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE have a battery life of up to 6 hours when ANC is turned on and 8.5 hours when it is turned off. When used in conjunction with the charging case, the listening time may last up to 24 hours with ANC turned on or 30 hours off. According to Samsung, customers may anticipate up to 4 hours of battery life for voice conversations on a single charge, with the case adding an extra 18 hours overall. Naturally, use and settings will affect battery performance.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Connectivity
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE use Bluetooth 5.4 for communication. Along with Samsung's exclusive SSC codec for Galaxy smartphones, the earphones also support popular codecs like AAC and SBC. They are not intended for complete submersion, but they can tolerate splashes and moderate rain thanks to their IP54 rating for dust and water protection. Smartphones having at least 1.5GB of RAM and Android 11 or later are compatible, however Samsung warns that some functions might not function on non-Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Colours and Availability
Though colour selections may differ according on the market, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be offered in black and grey. According to the corporation, worldwide availability will begin on September 5; local pricing will be disclosed.