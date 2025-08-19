Image Credit : Samsung Website

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, a new line of wireless earbuds that the firm claims are intended to make some of its more expensive audio capabilities available to a larger market at a lower cost. According to Samsung, the earbuds' thinner blade-style shape makes them both fashionable and comfy, and they come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a battery life of up to 30 hours, depending on usage. The business claims that the new earbuds are still reasonably priced when compared to high-end counterparts and promise to provide clear voice calls, excellent sound quality, and seamless interaction with other Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Sound Quality

A one-way dynamic driver in the Galaxy Buds 3 FE is said to produce clean treble and strong bass. Additionally, the earbuds include increased ANC to block out background noise, and an ambient mode lets users hear what's going on without removing the buds.

Samsung uses what it calls Crystal Clear Call technology for calls, which separates the speaker's speech from background noise using AI-trained software. The positioning of the microphones has also been changed to put them closer to the user's lips, which the firm says enhances speech clarity over the phone.