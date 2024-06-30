Redmi Note 13 to Poco X6: Check out best smartphones under Rs 20,000

It might be difficult to find the ideal smartphone that strikes a balance between price and functionality. To assist you in making the greatest decision, here is a list of the top cellphones available right now for less than Rs 20,000, arranged in no specific order.

It might be difficult to find the ideal smartphone that strikes a balance between price and functionality. You have to be aware of your priorities at a pricing point like this. Do you want a nice display? a lengthy battery life? Fantastic cameras? a tidy user interface? or a CPU capable of handling everything you throw at it?



To assist you in making the greatest decision, here is a list of the top cellphones available right now for less than Rs 20,000, arranged in no specific order.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is impressive. It has a 5,500 mAh battery with 5W reverse charging and 80W SUPERVOOC. It has a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage that can be expanded to 2TB with a MicroSD card. A 2MP mono camera and a 50MP primary sensor make up the dual camera arrangement. Pricing for the Mega Blue, Ultra Orange, and Super Silver models starts at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 22,999.

Redmi Note 13 The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 13 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU and supports up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. A 108MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera make up the triple camera configuration. There's also a 16 Megapixel front camera. It has an IP54 grade for water and dust resistance in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W rapid charging. The 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 16,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 18,999, while the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 20,999.





iQOO Z9 The iQOO Z9 has a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, and a 16MP front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a local peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The gadget runs Funtouch OS 14, an Android 14 derivative, and has a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge. It is available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue. It is offered on Amazon and the iQOO e-store for Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 21,999 (8GB+256GB).

Vivo T3 Utilising the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Mobile Platform, the vivo T3 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 44W rapid charging is supported by its 5000mAh battery. A 50MP main camera with OIS and 4K video capture is part of its triple camera arrangement. Available in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue, the vivo T3 5G runs Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 13. The 8GB+128GB version costs Rs 19,999, while the 8GB+256GB version costs Rs 21,999.

Poco X6 The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X6 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 1800 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. For graphics-intensive operations, the smartphone is powered by the Adreno 710 GPU in conjunction with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 engine. The 5,000 mAh battery that powers the smartphone may be quickly charged using a 67W charger. The Poco X6 phones have an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 rating. They are powered by Xiaomi HyperOS and run the most recent version of Android 14, which is 14.

