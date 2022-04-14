Realme GT 2 Pro to go on sale today; know price, colours, features and more

The Realme 9 smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick were all released last week. The Realme GT 2 Pro has high characteristics at an upper mid-range pricing.

The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be available in India beginning today, April 14, at 12 p.m. The Realme 9 smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick were all released last week. The Realme GT 2 Pro has high characteristics at an upper mid-range pricing. Price In India, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM+128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB +256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

Features The Realme GT2 Pro is designed with a bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixel) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. For extra protection, the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Specifications The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM. The gadget boasts a 9-layer cooling system that the business calls Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Max tech, according to the company.

