Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT 2 Pro to go on sale today; know price, colours, features and more

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    The Realme 9 smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick were all released last week. The Realme GT 2 Pro has high characteristics at an upper mid-range pricing.

    The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be available in India beginning today, April 14, at 12 p.m. The Realme 9 smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick were all released last week. The Realme GT 2 Pro has high characteristics at an upper mid-range pricing.

    Price

    In India, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM+128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB +256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

    Features

    The Realme GT2 Pro is designed with a bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixel) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. For extra protection, the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

    Specifications

    The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM. The gadget boasts a 9-layer cooling system that the business calls Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Max tech, according to the company.
     

    Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today; from price to features, know it all

    The smartphone comes with a triple back camera configuration that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP tiny lens. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W rapid charging.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27 Check expected price features and more gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today from price to features know it all gcw

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today; from price to features, know it all

    Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today Know specifications price colours and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today; Know specifications, price, colours and more

    OnePlus first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N Report gcw

    OnePlus' first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N: Report

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India

    Recent Stories

    Here how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post RBA

    Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post

    Petrol diesel price on April 14 Know latest fuel rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 14: Know latest fuel rates in your city

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra - adt

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra

    Russia Ukraine war Moskva flagship of Russian Black Sea fleet on fire after missile strike

    Moskva, flagship of Russian Black Sea fleet, on fire after missile-hit

    We got him New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect s arrest gcw

    'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    Recent Videos

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon