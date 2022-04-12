Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today; from price to features, know it all

The next F-series smartphones from the business had already been teased, including triple cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and other features. The Oppo F21 Pro made its debut in Bangladesh prior to its introduction in India.

The Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are scheduled to be released in India later today. The next F-series smartphones from the business had already been teased, including triple cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and other features. The Oppo F21 Pro made its debut in Bangladesh prior to its introduction in India. Oppo will unveil the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, and Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds today.

When and where to watch the event?

The Oppo F21 Pro series will have a virtual launch event. It will begin at 5 p.m. IST in India, and consumers will be able to watch it live on Oppo's official YouTube and social media platforms. You may also watch the event live by clicking on the video attached below this line.

Price

In terms of cost, the Oppo F21 Pro is likely to be priced comparable to the earlier-launched Bangladesh variant. The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Oppo F21 Pro costs BDT 27,990 (about Rs 24,600). The Oppo F21 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is believed to be priced about Rs 26,000, according to a source.

Features and specifications

According to reports, the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G will both include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor is slated to power the Oppo F21 Pro, while the Snapdragon 695 chipset is expected to power the Oppo F21 Pro 5G.

The Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are both likely to include a triple back camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front shooter. The devices are likely to include a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

