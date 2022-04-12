Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

Xiaomi's launch date teaser alludes to the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone as a showstopper, thus it's probable that Xiaomi may introduce many devices to the nation. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is being launched in India one day before OnePlus has its own event to unveil new smartphones.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone launch date in India has been confirmed, with the company delivering its latest flagship smartphone to the nation on April 27. Xiaomi was scheduled to reveal launch details at 12 p.m. on April 12, and the firm did so on time through Twitter.

Xiaomi 12 Pro made its debut in China a few weeks ago, and the company is in no hurry to introduce its smartphone in India. As a result, the April 27 debut date will be keenly anticipated by customers across the country. With its features and photography skills, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has already created quite a stir.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a starting price of $999 in the United States (Rs 76,300 approx). Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India was around the same number last year, therefore the Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India might range between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.

The business has been previewing the camera's capabilities on social media, letting people know about its high quality. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the first premium Xiaomi phone to be released in India without the Mi label. Prior to this, the two handsets with a similar title were the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and the Xiaomi 11T from the mid-range lineup.