Raksha Bandhan 2024: iQOO Z9 to Vivo T3; top 5 smartphones to gift under Rs 20,000

With the festival of Rakhi fast approaching us, the first thing on everyone's mind is to look for a gift for your sibling. And to solve for that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones that you can gift your sibling this festive season.

1. CMF Phone 1 The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the CMF Phone 1 has an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone supports HDR10+ and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz with 960Hz PWM dimming. The 4nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset powers the first-ever CMF Phone, and it's partnered with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities. It has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM. Based on Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 powers the smartphone. Nothing guarantees three years of security patches and two years of operating system upgrades with the newest equipment. There is a secondary portrait lens and a 50MP main sensor for optics. In addition, a 16MP camera for recording video calls and capturing selfies is located in front of the camera. While the back camera can record 4k films at 30 frames per second, the front camera can only record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. The phone is dust and water resistant with an IP52 rating and an in-display optical fingerprint reader. The 5,000 mAh battery of the CMF Phone 1 supports 33W rapid charging.

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Based on Android 14, OxygenOS 14 runs on the smartphone.



With regard to photography, the phone has two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP sensor on the front camera is aided with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

3. iQOO Z9 The iQOO Z9 5G, which retails at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM variant, has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. With an IP54 classification, it can withstand minor water exposure and is resistant to dust and splashes.



With the Mali-G610 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset powering it, graphics-intensive tasks go smoothly. Storage constraints are negligible with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is extensible to 1TB via MicroSD. The camera configuration consists of a 16MP front camera, a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and EIS.

4. Vivo T3 The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Vivo T3 5G has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, is HDR 10+ certified, and has a peak brightness of 1800 nits.



For all graphics-intensive operations, Vivo's mid-ranger is equipped with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU, which is combined with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The Vivo T3 has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

5. Motorola G85 The 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display on the Moto G85 5G has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides front protection, while the rear cover can be made of plastic or vegan leather. Under the hood, the gadget has an Adreno 619 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, both constructed on a 6nm technology. It can accommodate 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. With regard to optics, the smartphone has two cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS. For taking selfies, it also has a 32MP front-facing camera. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W rapid charging powers the smartphone.

