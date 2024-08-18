Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: iQOO Z9 to Vivo T3; top 5 smartphones to gift under Rs 20,000

    With the festival of Rakhi fast approaching us, the first thing on everyone's mind is to look for a gift for your sibling. And to solve for that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones that you can gift your sibling this festive season. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Finding a present for your sibling is the first thought that crosses everyone's mind as the Rakhi celebration draws near. We have put together a list of the best cellphones that you may give your sibling this holiday season in order to address that problem. Recognising that every user may have unique needs, we have made an effort to offer a range of alternatives to suit a wide range of users.

    article_image2

    1. CMF Phone 1

    The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the CMF Phone 1 has an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone supports HDR10+ and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz with 960Hz PWM dimming.

    The 4nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset powers the first-ever CMF Phone, and it's partnered with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities. It has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM.

    Based on Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 powers the smartphone. Nothing guarantees three years of security patches and two years of operating system upgrades with the newest equipment.

    There is a secondary portrait lens and a 50MP main sensor for optics. In addition, a 16MP camera for recording video calls and capturing selfies is located in front of the camera. While the back camera can record 4k films at 30 frames per second, the front camera can only record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.

    The phone is dust and water resistant with an IP52 rating and an in-display optical fingerprint reader. The 5,000 mAh battery of the CMF Phone 1 supports 33W rapid charging.

    article_image3

    2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

    The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Based on Android 14, OxygenOS 14 runs on the smartphone.

    With regard to photography, the phone has two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP sensor on the front camera is aided with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

    article_image4

    3. iQOO Z9

    The iQOO Z9 5G, which retails at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM variant, has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. With an IP54 classification, it can withstand minor water exposure and is resistant to dust and splashes.

    With the Mali-G610 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset powering it, graphics-intensive tasks go smoothly. Storage constraints are negligible with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is extensible to 1TB via MicroSD. The camera configuration consists of a 16MP front camera, a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and EIS.

    article_image5

    4.  Vivo T3

    The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Vivo T3 5G has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, is HDR 10+ certified, and has a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

    For all graphics-intensive operations, Vivo's mid-ranger is equipped with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU, which is combined with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The Vivo T3 has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

    article_image6

    5. Motorola G85

    The 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display on the Moto G85 5G has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides front protection, while the rear cover can be made of plastic or vegan leather.

    Under the hood, the gadget has an Adreno 619 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, both constructed on a 6nm technology. It can accommodate 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

    With regard to optics, the smartphone has two cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS. For taking selfies, it also has a 32MP front-facing camera. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W rapid charging powers the smartphone.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you? gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you?

    Apple likely to launch Mac Mini M4 this year, company's smallest computer ever: Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch Mac Mini M4 this year, company's smallest computer ever: Report

    Samsung Galaxy S24 price SLASHED in India for Independence Day 2024; Check out latest price, key specs and more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 price SLASHED in India for Independence Day; Check out latest price, key specs and more

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series coming soon! Apple likely to launch new smartphones on THIS date gcw

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series coming soon! Apple likely to launch new smartphones on THIS date

    Fully charged battery in 5 minutes? 300W fast charging coming with THIS upcoming smartphone gcw

    Fully charged battery in 5 minutes? 300W fast charging coming with THIS upcoming smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 quotes for brother and sisters RBA

    Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 quotes for brother and sisters

    OnePlus Nord 4 to Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Top 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 to Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Top 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

    Samosa to Pakoras-7 Indian snacks to enjoy on Raksha Bandhan RBA EAI

    Samosa to Pakoras-7 Indian snacks to enjoy on Raksha Bandhan

    cricket MS Dhoni net worth: India cricketer's IPL salary & earnings scr

    MS Dhoni net worth: India cricketer's IPL salary & earnings

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of RG Kar Medical college incident anr

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance; case to be considered on Aug 20

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon