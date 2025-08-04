Vivo Y400 launched in India: 5 Things To Know Before You Purchase It
The Vivo Y400 5G boasts a robust 6,000mAh battery, vibrant AMOLED display, and AI-powered features. With IP68/IP69 ratings and impressive camera capabilities, it targets young, active users.
5 Things To Know Before Buying Vivo Y400
The Vivo Y400 5G, a new phone that the firm says strikes a mix between performance, durability, and style, has joined the Y-series portfolio in India. The Vivo Y400 5G, which starts at Rs 21,999, has a sizable 6,000mAh battery, a bright AMOLED screen, and a number of clever features targeted at youthful and frequent phone users. The gadget is distinguished by its robust IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance certifications, as well as by the AI-powered features it provides to simplify daily activities.
Vivo Y400 Display and Design
The Vivo Y400 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of local peak brightness. Vivo promises that its display would keep up well even in direct sunlight. With twin stereo speakers and a claimed 400% volume gain, the phone appears to be geared at people who enjoy streaming entertainment or gaming on the move.
Vivo Y400 Processor
The device's core components include the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM (with an extra 8GB expanded RAM), and up to 256GB of storage. Vivo also guarantees 50 months of smooth functioning with improved software performance.
Vivo Y400 Battery
The Vivo Y400's enormous 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims may last four years, is one of its key features. With 90W rapid wired charging, the gadget can charge from 1% to 50% in around 20 minutes. There is a Bypass Charging option that helps lower heating while plugged in for gaming sessions or binge-watching.
Vivo Y400 Camera & Other Features
The Vivo Y400 5G has two cameras: a 32-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main back camera. Additionally, the phone has an underwater photography mode that uses physical buttons rather than a touchscreen, which is useful for taking pictures underwater where touchscreens aren't very reliable. AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, and Live Photo are further camera functions.
Vivo is placing a lot of money on its new AI Suite as well. Features including AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, Circle to Search, and AI Superlink are intended to make daily chores easier. They are powered by the Funtouch OS 15 running on top of Android 15. AI Note, for example, may summarise your notes and highlight important points, while AI Transcript can turn audio recordings into text.
Vivo Y400 Colours, Price & Availability
Olive Green and Glam White are the two colour options for the Vivo Y400 5G. The pricing of the 8GB + 256GB model is Rs 23,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model is Rs 21,999. Additionally, buyers who use certain credit cards and EMI options might receive up to 10% cashback. Pre-booking is currently open for the phone, which will be accessible on major online and offline sites starting on August 7.