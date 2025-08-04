Image Credit : Vivo Website

The Vivo Y400 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of local peak brightness. Vivo promises that its display would keep up well even in direct sunlight. With twin stereo speakers and a claimed 400% volume gain, the phone appears to be geared at people who enjoy streaming entertainment or gaming on the move.

Vivo Y400 Processor

The device's core components include the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM (with an extra 8GB expanded RAM), and up to 256GB of storage. Vivo also guarantees 50 months of smooth functioning with improved software performance.