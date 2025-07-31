Image Credit : Vivo Website

Vivo has recently released a new low-cost smartphone in India called the Vivo T4R, after the recent release of the iQOO Z10R. Alongside the Vivo T4, Vivo T4x, and Vivo T4 Lite, the newest model in Vivo's T series. It's interesting to see how similar the T4R and iQOO Z10R are in terms of functionality, design, and specifications.

Vivo is referring to it as the thinnest quad-curved AMOLED phone available in India, which is similar to what iQOO stated regarding the Z10R.