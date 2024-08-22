iQOO Z9s to Vivo T3: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August

With so many choices available, users often feel overwhelmed when searching for a budget gaming device. To simplify this, we have put together a list of the top gaming phones to consider in the category under Rs 20,000.

With the launch of the iQOO Z9s, the company's newest budget model in India, iQOO has increased competition in the under Rs 20,000 pricing category. But when looking for a cheap gaming gadget, consumers sometimes feel overwhelmed by the abundance of options. In order to make things easier, we have compiled a list of the best gaming phones around Rs 20,000.

1. iQOO Z9s The 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display of the iQOO Z9s has a peak brightness of 1800 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. It is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU and has a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle jobs requiring a lot of graphics processing. Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM are available in the phone. It runs FuntouchOS 14, an operating system based on Android 14, and iQOO promises to provide OS upgrades and security fixes for two years and three years, respectively, on this device. A 5,500 mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging powers the iQOO Z9s.

2. Vivo T3 The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Vivo T3 5G has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, is HDR 10+ certified, and has a peak brightness of 1800 nits.



For all graphics-intensive operations, Vivo's mid-ranger is equipped with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU, which is combined with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The Vivo T3 has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

3. CMF Phone 1 The first-ever CMF Phone is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor built on a 4nm technology. It has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM. Based on Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Based on Android 14, OxygenOS 14 runs on the smartphone. With regard to photography, the phone has two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP sensor on the front camera is aided with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).





5. Realme Narzo 70 Pro The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 2400x1800 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Additionally, the smartphone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection, which means it can tolerate minor spills but not complete submersion in water.



The Mali G68 MC4 GPU powers all graphics-intensive operations on the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU based on the TSMC 6nm technology. It has 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of LPDDDR4X RAM.

