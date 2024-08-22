Gmail hack: Google brings new ‘Polish’ feature to transform rough notes into professional emails

Gmail’s ‘Help me write’ feature has now included a new ‘Polish’ tool that helps in creating refined drafts and formalizes rough notes to professionally typed emails with the help of Google Gemini.



Two new improvements have been released by Google for Gmail's "Help me write" function. These upgrades feature shortcuts for "Refine my draft" for the web, iOS, and Android versions, as well as a new "Polish" option. With the help of these new Gemini capabilities, users may enhance their writing tone and transform a messy email draft into something more polished or businesslike. Also Read | WhatsApp to replace phone numbers with usernames for better privacy? Check details

This latest addition, which was revealed in a recent Google Workspace blog post, enhances the "Help me write" tool, which assists you in writing various kinds of emails. When an email draft is empty, the new shortcuts for "Help me write" and "Refine my draft" will show immediately next to the email body. You may get the whole Help me write experience by tapping on it. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy watches in India get life-saving feature: Know what it is, how it works and more

Once you have written 12 or more words in a draft, this tool will allow you to Polish, Formalize, Elaborate, or Shorten any email draft. In addition to saving users time when draughting a complete email from scratch, this tool helps users create professional, error-free emails. After that, if you select "Polish," Gemini will take your draft and attempt to correct a rough note or will skilfully polish your emails. If you're happy with Gemini AI's work, you may send the polished version to any user you want by clicking the "Replace" button, which will replace your previous draft. Also Read | 5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

Google One AI Premium customers may get the new Gemini Polish function. The new Gemini AI features are now available to users of Android, iOS, and the web, so anybody with a premium Google One account may benefit from them. Also Read | iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more

Latest Videos