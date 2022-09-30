Google Pixel 7 to Xiaomi 12T series; here's a list of smartphones to be launched in October

A lot of devices have already been launched in 2022 and there are still a few launches left. We take a quick look at the devices that will launch in October 2022. The list includes Pixel 7 series, Moto G72 and more.

Many devices have already been released in 2022, and there are still a few releases left, which may surprise you. Yes, you read that correctly. Google just stated that its updated Pixel 7 series would be unveiled in October, and Xiaomi has now disclosed that its new 12T flagship phones are also on the way.

Moto G72 Motorola has announced the release of the Moto G72 smartphone in India on October 3. The device will include a traditional punch-hole display and a triple camera arrangement on the rear. According to the Moto G72 listing on Flipkart, the device will include a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Aside from the main camera, the back camera arrangement will contain an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro device. The Moto G72 will also include stereo speakers. It will also support Dolby Atmos Also Read | Motorola G72 to launch in India on October 3; some specs confirmed, to be sold on Flipkart

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro The Pixel 7 series will be available globally on October 6. Google has announced that the new Pixel 7 phones will be available in India. However, the precise figure is yet unknown. The teasers released by the firm reveal that the smartphones will keep their existing design and that there will be little change in this regard. According to leaks, the regular model will be more compact than the Pixel 6, but the Pro variant would have the same screen size. According to reports, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, while the ordinary version will have a 6.3-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read | Google Pixel 7 appears on Amazon, price revealed ahead of launch The upcoming Pixel phones will be powered by Google's second-generation Tensor processor, which the company has already revealed. The Pixel 7 series will almost certainly ship with the Android 13 operating system.