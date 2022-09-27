Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JioPhone 5G to be priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000? Here's what we know so far

    Reliance's most anticipated affordable 5G phone has yet to be announced, but before that, pricing details of the smartphone have surfaced online. According to a report, the phone may cost less than Rs 12,000, but the exact price remains unclear. 

    JioPhone 5G to be priced between Rs 8000 and Rs 12000 Here is what we know so far
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    The most awaited inexpensive 5G phone from Reliance hasn't yet been revealed, but the pricing information has already appeared online. Reports have surfaced claiming that the phone could just cost Rs. 12,000, although the precise price is yet unknown. If accurate, this would make JioPhone 5G, the rumoured 5G phone from Reliance Jio, one of the most cost-effective 5G smartphones in India. In the past, it was predicted that the gadget will cost less than Rs 10,000 in the nation.

    The most recent data was provided by the data analytics company Counterpoint, however the report has been taken down from the official website. According to the initial estimate cited by various media reports, the JioPhone 5G may cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000.

    "Jio will also produce a cheap 5G mmWave + sub-6GHz smartphone at some point in 2024, given the cost differentials between the two have shrunk dramatically from an overall BoM (bill of materials) fitting standpoint," it continued. The story makes no mention of the phone's specs in any way.

    It was anticipated that the JioPhone 5G will be unveiled during Reliance's AGM (Annual General Meeting) last month. However, the business unveiled its 5G expansion ambitions and introduced Jio Air Fiber 5G hotspot.  However, another report cited some of the JioPhone 5G's important features.

    The phone is anticipated to include a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. The panel is believed to handle the 60Hz refresh rate used by the industry. It's expected that the phone will include both Jio's own applications and Google's own apps, like Gmail, Meet, and others. A dual camera system with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera is reportedly included on the Jio 5G Phone.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
