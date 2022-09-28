Google Pixel 7 appears on Amazon, price revealed ahead of launch

The upcoming lineup that includes Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is expected to make its debut on October 6. As per a screenshot, the Pixel 7 appeared briefly on Amazon. The alleged listing shows the smartphone at $599, which is roughly Rs 50,000, for the base 128GB model.

The Google Pixel 7 series will soon be available in India. On October 6, the new lineup, which includes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, is anticipated to appear. However, the standard mode's price has been leaked ahead of the formal introduction. It looks that Google won't alter the Pixel 7's price.

Amazon has jumped the gun on the Pixel 7 series and has listed (now removed) the Pixel 7 device on its website at a $599 price tag. According to the claimed ad, the smartphone's basic 128GB model costs $599, or around Rs 50,000. Additionally, the ad lists October 13 as the day of sale. The Google Pixel 7 series will reportedly feature the next-gen Tensor - Google's in-house chipset. The alleged Amazon listing highlights the same but does not specify the exact moniker of the chipset.

Also Read | Nokia T10 tablet with 8-inch HD display, 8-megapixel camera launched; All about it

Other than the pricing, the specs of the devices also appear to be quite similar to the last gen devices with a few improvements here and there.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue, report iPhone restarts while charging

Given that the Pixel 6 started at $599 last year as well, this suggests that Google is not altering the pricing of the smartphone this year (at least, not for the Pixel 7). It will be interesting to see how the phone will be priced in India.

Google's last few Pixel phones were priced higher in India than the global variants. Given that the Pixel 6a launched with Rs 43,999, the situation may repeat again this year. However, as it is the first Google flagship phone to be released in India in a while, the Pixel 7 will excite many Android enthusiasts.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch: Digital crown to health features; here's what we know about Google's first smartwatch