Smartphone First: Google Pixel 10 Enables WhatsApp Calls via Satellite
Google's Pixel 10 series introduces groundbreaking satellite connectivity for WhatsApp calls, a first in smartphone history. While available globally from August 28th, Indian users await dependent telecom operator support for satellite services.
A New Revolution: Pixel 10 Launch
Google has globally launched its latest Pixel 10 series smartphones, including in India. Sales start August 28th. Along with upgraded hardware and software, the biggest surprise is the ability to make WhatsApp calls without any mobile network or Wi-Fi connection. This is a first in smartphone history.
WhatsApp Calls Without Internet: How?
According to Google's official X post, Pixel 10 series users can make WhatsApp audio and video calls via satellite connectivity. This means that if you travel to remote areas without a network or get stuck in a situation without network coverage during emergencies, this service will be a lifesaver. This allows users to stay connected with others on WhatsApp.
Available in India? What are the conditions?
Google has clarified that this feature will only work in areas with telecom operators that support satellite connectivity. In India, this facility is not yet fully available. However, BSNL has already granted approval to launch satellite-based services in the future. If that's true, this revolutionary feature could soon be available to Indian users as well.
World's First Smartphone: Pixel 10's Uniqueness
Google proudly states that the Pixel 10 is the world's first smartphone series to enable WhatsApp audio and video calls via satellite. Until now, phones with satellite connectivity only had features like SOS messages and limited calls. With Pixel 10, WhatsApp has become the first major app to offer this connection. This is expected to be very useful for those traveling abroad.
New Milestone: Indian Users Must Wait
With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google has reached a new milestone in smartphone innovations. While global users will start using this feature from August 28, Indian customers will have to wait until satellite services are officially launched in the country.