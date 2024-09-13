Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: Is the latest model worth buying?

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a thinner design, larger display, faster chipset, and new features like water depth gauge and music playback. However, the Series 9 remains a strong contender with its similar health tracking, smart features, and lower price point.

Apple Watch Series 10, the company's most recent smartwatch, has debuted with promises of several improvements over Series 9, its predecessor. Consumers debating whether to upgrade or which model to get should be aware of the main distinctions between these two versions of Apple's well-liked wearable. Both watches include smart features, extensive health and fitness monitoring, and access to the watchOS app store, but the Series 10 adds a number of hardware upgrades and special functions.

This comparison will examine how the Series 10 differs from the Series 9 in terms of design, display improvements, performance increases, and new features, while also emphasising the areas where the Series 9 is still competitive.



Regardless of your interest in fitness, technology, or just having a trustworthy wristwatch, this comparison will assist you in deciding if the upgrades of the Apple Watch Series 10 warrant the higher price, or if the still-functional Series 9 would be a better fit for your requirements and price range.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9: Design The Apple Watch Series 10 distinguishes itself from its predecessor with a more sophisticated appearance. With a thickness of just 9.7mm as opposed to the Series 9's 10.7mm, it is over 10% thinner. The Series 10 is less prone to catch on clothes and is more comfortable to wear all day because to its thinner profile. Along with having wider aspect ratios and more rounded edges, the Series 10 also has slightly bigger case sizes—42mm and 46mm, respectively—than the Series 9, which helps to accommodate the larger display.

Apple has also succeeded in lowering the weight; aluminium variants are up to 10% lighter than Series 9 devices. One notable modification is the addition of titanium to the Series 10 case material, which takes the place of the Series 9's stainless steel option. The titanium versions provide a luxury feel without adding weight, weighing nearly 20% less than the stainless steel Series 9. The Series 10 is available in new finishes, such as a stunning jet black polished aluminium finish and natural, gold, and slate titanium alternatives.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9: Display Notable improvements are made to the Apple Watch Series 10's display. It has a cutting-edge OLED display with a wide angle that maximises each pixel's light output. When seen from an angle, this leads to up to 40% more brightness than the Series 9, which enhances readability in a variety of lighting scenarios.

With its bigger display, the Series 10 delivers up to 9% more active screen space than the Series 9 and up to 30% more than previous generations. With this additional space, you may add a line of text to applications like Mail and Messages or raise the font size without compromising content. A noteworthy enhancement is the increased refresh rate in constant-on mode. The Series 10 refreshes every second, but the Series 9 updates once per minute. This improves the conventional watch experience by allowing the inclusion of a ticking seconds hand on some watch faces without raising your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9: Chipset Strong proprietary Apple silicon is found in both watches, but the Series 10 incorporates the new S10 SiP (System in Package). Apple hasn't released any precise performance comparisons, but the S10 processor is meant to be more intelligent and efficient.



The 4-core Neural Engine from the Series 9 is carried over to the Series 10, allowing on-device processing for functions like automated workout recognition, on-device Siri, and the double tap gesture. But the Series 10 adds additional features that imply more computing power, such better voice isolation during conversations and music playback via the integrated speaker.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9: Features While the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 9 have many of the same basic functionality, the latter adds a few hardware-specific improvements. With features including heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, temperature sensing, cycle tracking, fall detection, and crash detection, these watches provide extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. Additionally, they are compatible with each other's smart features, including Apple Pay, on-device Siri, Family Setup, Emergency SOS, and international emergency calling.



A software update will provide sleep apnoea detection, one of the most anticipated new health features, to both models. This demonstrates Apple's dedication to, wherever feasible, enhancing the health of its current products.

On the other hand, the Series 10 offers a number of exclusive features that make use of its upgraded technology. It is more suited for aquatic sports since it has a water temperature sensor and a water depth gauge that can measure up to six meters of depth. The new model offers improved functionality for those who enjoy snorkelling and is also compatible with the Oceanic+ app. The Series 10 offers a significant improvement in audio capabilities by allowing music playback via its integrated speaker. Now, users may use their watches to listen to audiobooks, podcasts, and music. The Series 10 also has voice isolation technology for calls, which lowers background noise and improves call quality by utilising its Neural Engine. The most recent watchOS 11 upgrade, which includes improved mental health capabilities, visual health tracking, new watch faces, a new Smart Stack for pertinent widgets, and redesigned applications, is beneficial for both models.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9: Battery Apple claims the same 18-hour "all-day" battery life for both the Series 10 and Series 9. Faster charging capabilities are introduced with the Series 10, though. With a bigger and more effective charging coil integrated into its redesigned metal back, it can charge from 0% to 80% in around 30 minutes, which is 15 minutes quicker than the Series 9. Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9: Price The starting price of the Apple Watch Series 10 is Rs 44,900. In the meanwhile, the official price of the Apple Watch Series 9 was Rs 44,900; nevertheless, it is frequently sold at a discount.

