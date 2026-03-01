The product was initially scheduled for release in spring 2025, but was postponed until the new Siri was developed.

Apple Inc. is reportedly delaying the launch of a smart home display product that has been in the works for a while.

According to a Bloomberg report that cited people familiar with the matter, the smart home device, called J490 internally, has been pushed back to later this year amid delays over its new Siri digital assistant, which is reportedly a vital component of its interface.

The product was initially scheduled for release in spring 2025, but was postponed until the new Siri was developed. While Apple (AAPL) had planned for the smart home product to be released this month, counting on the latest Siri to be ready, setbacks in the digital assistant’s launch has led to this product’s delay as well, as per the report.

The product is now expected to be launched in September, when the tech giant expects the new Siri to be ready.

