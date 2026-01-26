- Home
Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup includes the budget-friendly iPhone 17e, flagship iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone Fold, featuring advanced chips, Dynamic Island, MagSafe, and bigger batteries.
iPhone 17e
The iPhone 17e will likely be the first model released in 2026, completing the iPhone 17 lineup as a budget-friendly option. Expect a Dynamic Island, a new A-series chip, thinner bezels, and MagSafe charging support.
iPhone 18 Pro
The iPhone 18 Pro, launching in September 2026, will be a flagship model. It's expected to have an A20 Pro chip and a bigger battery, offering great performance and camera quality for everyday use.
iPhone 18 Pro Max
The premium iPhone 18 Pro Max will offer a large display and longer battery life. It might have the biggest battery in iPhone history, justifying its high price. It's set to launch in September 2026.
iPhone Fold
The iPhone Fold is Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone. It's expected to launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It's rumored to have a book-style design with a large inner display, testing Apple's engineering skills.
When will the iPhone 18 launch?
Apple might delay the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model to early 2027. If this happens, it would be a major shift from the usual iPhone launch schedule.
