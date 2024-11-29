5 easy steps to make homemade Coffee powder for fresh brew

We all buy coffee powder from the market. But we can easily make this coffee powder at home in a very simple way. It can be stored for months.

Everyone has the habit of drinking tea and coffee. However, some people drink tea while others drink coffee. Many people prefer coffee over tea because of its taste. Freshly brewed coffee changes our mood. It makes our body energetic and refreshed. Especially in winter, the experience of drinking hot coffee is different. Many people feel energetic throughout the day after drinking a cup of coffee in the morning.

Everyone knows that coffee is made with coffee powder. This coffee powder is made from coffee beans. Every one of us buys coffee powder from the market. But we can easily make coffee powder at home with coffee beans. You don't even have to work hard for this. So let's find out how to make coffee powder at home with coffee beans.

How to make coffee powder? You can make coffee powder in a very simple way without much effort or spending hours. It only takes 5 minutes to make this coffee powder. For this you need a mixer grinder, coffee beans, and a strainer. First, take a handful of coffee beans and put them in a mixer. Grind it finely. Then strain it and put it in an airtight container.

Second Tip: If you want coffee to be more tasty, make coffee powder like this. For this you need coffee beans, star anise, and a mixer grinder. First, roast the coffee beans and star anise lightly. Then put both of these in a mixer and grind them finely. Then strain it and store it in an airtight container. This spoils the coffee powder There are several reasons why coffee powder spoils quickly. In particular, this powder absorbs moisture and odor well. That is, it absorbs the things around it. If moisture gets into the coffee powder container, it immediately hardens and becomes unusable. So keep the coffee powder away from moisture and other surroundings. Only then will it last for a long time.

Do not put coffee powder in the fridge Many people unknowingly put coffee powder in the fridge along with other things. But coffee powder should not be put in the fridge. Arrange the coffee powder you have made at home in small batches. This will prevent the coffee powder from spoiling. Also, it should not be stored in the fridge. Because of this, moisture gets into it and the coffee powder hardens. Keep in a dry place If you want to use coffee powder for months, you should store it in a dry place. If kept in a damp place, it will spoil within a month. So always store coffee powder at room temperature in a dry place.

