Lifestyle

Sannakji to Casu Marzu: Top 10 weird foods in the World

Sannakji (South Korea)

Sannakji is a Korean dish prepared with fresh, small octopus meat

Hákarl (Iceland)

Hákarl is a traditional Icelandic dish made from rotten and shark meat. It is a part of Icelandic culture

Casu Marzu (Italy)

Casu Marzu is an Italian cheese famous for its uniqueness. It is made especially in Sardinia, Italy, and is also called live cheese

Bird's Nest Soup (Southeast Asia)

This is an expensive and traditional Chinese dish, made especially from the nests of "Swiftlet Birds"

Surströmming (Sweden)

Surströmming is a Swedish dish prepared from rotten herring fish

Balut (Philippines)

Balut is a traditional Filipino dish, which is a boiled egg

Century Egg (China)

Century Egg is also known as 100-year-old egg. It is a traditional Chinese dish, famous for its special construction and taste

Crispy Tarantula (Cambodia)

Tarantulas are deep-fried and served as snacks or street food. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside

Huitlacoche (Mexico)

Huitlacoche grows on the corn plant. Huitlacoche can be eaten in a variety of ways. It is commonly eaten with tacos, soups, salsas, quesadillas

Jellied Moose Nose (Canada)

Jellied Moose Nose is a traditional and strange type of dish, especially famous in Canada and Alaska (USA)

