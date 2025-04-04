Sannakji to Casu Marzu: Top 10 weird foods in the World

Lifestyle
Sannakji is a Korean dish prepared with fresh, small octopus meat
Hákarl is a traditional Icelandic dish made from rotten and shark meat. It is a part of Icelandic culture
Casu Marzu is an Italian cheese famous for its uniqueness. It is made especially in Sardinia, Italy, and is also called live cheese
This is an expensive and traditional Chinese dish, made especially from the nests of "Swiftlet Birds"
Surströmming is a Swedish dish prepared from rotten herring fish
Balut is a traditional Filipino dish, which is a boiled egg
Century Egg is also known as 100-year-old egg. It is a traditional Chinese dish, famous for its special construction and taste
Tarantulas are deep-fried and served as snacks or street food. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside
Huitlacoche grows on the corn plant. Huitlacoche can be eaten in a variety of ways. It is commonly eaten with tacos, soups, salsas, quesadillas
Jellied Moose Nose is a traditional and strange type of dish, especially famous in Canada and Alaska (USA)
Nutrition Tips: Foods you MUST avoid for healthy cholesterol levels
Genelia Deshmukh's 6 Suits: Look 10 Years Younger!
Simple, easy tricks to get rid of Lizards naturally from your home
Shilpa Shetty Inspired 8 Stunning Saree Looks