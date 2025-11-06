Image Credit : Getty

Zohran Mamdani became the Mayor-Elect of New York City. He is set to be the first South-Asian Mayor of New York City and also the first Muslim Mayor of America's most important city. He is also born to Ugandan Academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. The 34 year old is set to become NYC's youngest Mayor in a century. Here's a list of 7 films of his mother Mira Nair you must watch.