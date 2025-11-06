- Home
Zohran Mamdani becomes Mayor-Elect of New York City. He is born to acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.
Zohran Mamdani became the Mayor-Elect of New York City. He is set to be the first South-Asian Mayor of New York City and also the first Muslim Mayor of America's most important city. He is also born to Ugandan Academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. The 34 year old is set to become NYC's youngest Mayor in a century. Here's a list of 7 films of his mother Mira Nair you must watch.
Mira Nair
Mira Nair is one of those rare filmmakers whose stories feel both deeply Indian and beautifully global. Her films explore identity, love, and social change with honesty, emotion, and stunning visual flair
Saalam Bombay
This hard-hitting debut put Mira Nair on the world map. Set on the streets of Mumbai, it follows a young boy’s struggle to survive among child labor, poverty, and hope. The film’s realism, drawn from real street kids, gives it a raw emotional depth that earned it an Oscar nomination and global acclaim.
Mississippi Masala (1991)
A touching cross-cultural romance between an Indian woman and an African-American man, played by Sarita Choudhury and Denzel Washington. Set in the American South, the film sensitively explores themes of migration, race, and love, showing how personal emotions can transcend deep-rooted prejudice.
Monsoon Wedding (2001)
A colorful, emotional, and very relatable portrait of a big Punjabi wedding. Nair captures the chaos, secrets, and love that bubble up when a modern Indian family reunites. The mix of laughter, tears, and vibrant music made this film a global success and a modern classic.
A Suitable Boy (2020)
Adapted from Vikram Seth’s epic novel, this lavish series transports viewers to post-independence India. Through the story of Lata Mehra’s search for love and self, Nair paints a rich picture of tradition, politics, and the new India taking shape after partition.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)
A bold and visually stunning period drama about friendship, rivalry, and sensuality in 16th-century India. The film, though controversial, stands out for its celebration of female desire, artistic direction, and unapologetic storytelling that challenged social taboos.
Queen of Katwe (2016)
Inspired by a true story, this uplifting film follows Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan girl who becomes a chess prodigy. With heartfelt performances by Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo, Nair celebrates courage, education, and the power of dreams against all odds.
The Namesake (2006)
Based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel, this beautiful drama explores the immigrant experience through a Bengali-American family. Starring Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Kal Penn, the film delicately portrays belonging, identity, and the bond between parents and children torn between two worlds.