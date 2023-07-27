From Konkona Sharma-Mira Nair: Female directors with succesful films

Entertainment
Here's a list of seven female directors from Bollywood who have delivered succesful films, over the years and have carved a niche for them in the industry.
Dhobi Ghat is a 2010 Indian drama film that Kiran Rao directed in her feature film debut. It was also released overseas as Mumbai Diaries and Bombay Diaries.
The Indian-American filmmaker has several successful filmd in her kitty including, Mississippi Masala, The Namesake, the Golden Lion–winning Monsoon Wedding, and Salaam Bombay.
She has directed critically acclaimed movies such as Luck by Chance (2009), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) among others.
She has received the Grand Prix at the Créteil International Women's Film Festival and a nomination for a Filmfare Award for the highly acclaimed movie 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'.
She is the director of acclaimed films such as 'English Vinglish' (2012), and 'Dear Zindagi' (2016) among others. Her short film 'Oh Man' was selected for the Berlin Film Festival.
Her feature film debut, 'A Death in the Gunj', starring Vikrant Massey and Kalki Koechlin, was released in 2017.
Writer, director, and producer Meghna Gulzar is most famous for directing the 2018 Bollywood film 'Raazi'.
She made her directing debut with the critically acclaimed Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007) film. Talaash (2012), a neo-noir film, was her next project.