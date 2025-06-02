Yuzvendra Chahal's alleged girlfriend RJ Mahvash predicted PBKS' win? Read on
Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, correctly predicted PBKS reaching the final! Her Instagram post is now viral, with fans calling her a lucky charm
Kings XI Punjab triumphed over Mumbai Indians on Sunday night, securing their place in the IPL 2025 final. Yuzvendra Chahal is a vital part of the team, and his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, has been a constant source of support.
RJ Mahvash's recent post has gone viral. She predicted Punjab's entry into the finals. After PBKS's win against MI, Chahal's rumored girlfriend commented on her 'prediction' post, leading fans to call her the team's lucky charm.
Dating rumors about RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal circulated throughout the IPL season. Unfazed, Mahvash became PBKS's biggest cheerleader, attending all matches. She recently shared photos from the stadium, predicting PBKS would reach the IPL 2025 final. With her prediction coming true, she opened the post's comments, and fans are calling her the team's lucky charm.
On May 30th, RJ Mahvash shared photos and videos from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chandigarh. Posing with the Punjab team flag, she predicted, "PBKS will go to the finals! Final match will be RCB vs PBKS!".
Mahvash's prediction came true! PBKS won against MI in IPL 2025, advancing to the final against RCB. Overwhelmed with joy, she opened the post's comments, and fans are calling her PBKS's lucky charm. See Mahvash's old post below.