Yuzvendra Chahal rents lavish flat in Mumabi amid dating rumours with RJ Mahvash
Yuzvendra Chahal has rented a luxurious apartment in Mumbai for ₹3 lakh per month. This news has fueled dating rumors with RJ Mahvash. Will they live together?
Dating rumors between RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been swirling since his separation from Dhanashree Verma. Their appearances together at recent IPL matches have only added fuel to the growing speculation about their possible relationship.
RJ Mahvash has been spotted traveling with Yuzvendra Chahal’s franchise team, showing her support during IPL matches. She has notably been seen cheering for Kings XI Punjab, further intensifying rumors about her growing closeness with the cricketer.
Amidst ongoing dating rumors with RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai, reportedly costing ₹3 lakh per month. Interestingly, Mahvash is also based in Mumbai, adding to speculation about their growing closeness and relationship.
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s luxurious apartment spans 1,399 sq ft in Mumbai’s upscale Andheri West area. The property reportedly belongs to actress Suri Natasa, further drawing attention to Chahal’s high-profile lifestyle and his current personal life developments.
Yuzvendra Chahal will reportedly pay ₹3 lakh per month for his new apartment. According to documents accessed by Zapkey, the cricketer signed the lease agreement on February 4, confirming his move to the upscale Andheri West property.
A security deposit of ₹10 lakh has been paid for the two-year lease. The rent agreement includes a 5% hike after the first year, a standard clause in Mumbai’s luxury rental market for high-end residential properties like Chahal’s new home.
Chahal renting a luxury apartment in Mumbai has sparked rumors about his relationship with RJ Mahvash. Social media has been buzzing, speculating that the couple might live together in the new apartment, although these claims remain unconfirmed.