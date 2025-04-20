Image Credit : X

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are making headlines regarding their relationship. Although they haven't made it official, their frequent appearances together and constant support for each other on social media are fueling the rumor mill. Recently, before the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, the two were seen at Chandigarh Airport. A video of them exiting the airport with Punjab Kings players has gone viral on social media.