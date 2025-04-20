- Home
- Entertainment
- Are they dating? Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash seen together at Chandigarh Airport – WATCH
Are they dating? Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash seen together at Chandigarh Airport – WATCH
Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted together at Chandigarh Airport, sparking romance rumors after Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Is their relationship official?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are making headlines regarding their relationship. Although they haven't made it official, their frequent appearances together and constant support for each other on social media are fueling the rumor mill. Recently, before the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, the two were seen at Chandigarh Airport. A video of them exiting the airport with Punjab Kings players has gone viral on social media.
Mahvash and Chahal Seen Together at Chandigarh Airport
Yuzvendra Chahal and his alleged girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, were seen walking together with other team members while exiting Chandigarh Airport. According to rumors, the couple looked very happy as they walked towards the bus. Mahvash looked glamorous in matching shorts, a gray jacket with a white top, black sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Yuzvendra was seen in a pink jersey and loose jeans. Both were seen heading towards the team bus.
Yuzvendra Chahal with RJ Mahvash 🫶🏻 #RJMahvash #YuzvendraChahal pic.twitter.com/dTicDj2oro
— Grok Bhau (@GrokBhau) April 20, 2025
Chahal and Dhanashree's Divorce Finalized
Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma was recently finalized. Following the court's approval, Chahal and Mahvash have begun meeting each other openly. Several videos of them together have since gone viral online.
RJ Mahvash Openly Supports Chahal
Mahvash is often seen supporting Chahal's team, Punjab Kings, during the IPL 2025 season. After Chahal's excellent performance in Mohali, she shared a selfie and praised the cricketer, calling him a talented player. Last week, RJ Mahvash was seen attending a Punjab Kings match in Chandigarh, where she shared several pictures from the stands on social media.