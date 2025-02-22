Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma REAL reason of Divorce REVEALED; Check HERE

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are reportedly heading for a divorce after living separately for 18 months due to compatibility issues. While rumors claimed Dhanashree sought Rs 60 crore in alimony, her family dismissed them as false. Their lawyer also clarified that the proceedings are still ongoing

Reports suggest that Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are in the process of finalizing their divorce, having reportedly appeared before a Mumbai court for proceedings. It was revealed that they have been living separately for the past 18 months due to compatibility issues.

While it was initially claimed that the couple had already finalized their divorce, Chahal's lawyer clarified that the proceedings are still ongoing. The lawyer also urged the media to verify facts before publishing, as several misleading reports have been circulating