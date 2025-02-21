Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma CONFIRM divorce after 4 years of marriage; Read on

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma have confirmed their divorce after four years of marriage. Their split followed months of speculation and cryptic social media posts.



Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, have reportedly finalized their divorce. The couple, who had been facing speculation about their relationship for months, were scheduled to appear in court on December 20. Their separation comes after a series of cryptic social media posts that hinted at their troubled marriage.



Following the confirmation of their split, Dhanashree took to Instagram with an uplifting message about faith and transformation. Her post, shared via Instagram Stories, encouraged followers to let go of worries and trust in divine intervention. The message, interpreted as a reflection of her emotional state, suggested that she is embracing change with strength and optimism.



Social media activity had long hinted at their growing distance. Fans had noticed that both Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other, with Chahal also removing all pictures of them together. Dhanashree later dropped ‘Chahal’ from her name, fueling further speculation. Chahal’s own Instagram post, “New life loading,” was seen as another indication of an impending breakup

Despite the public scrutiny, Dhanashree has maintained her composure, addressing the online buzz with grace. In an earlier post, she emphasized choosing positivity over negativity, stating that silence should not be mistaken for weakness. Now, with her latest message, she appears ready to move forward, embracing a new chapter in life with resilience.

