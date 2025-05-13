YRKKH Spoiler: Distance grows between Abhira, Armaan
Armaan's possessiveness creates family tension, widening the gap between AbhiRa and him. AbhiRa is upset with Armaan's decision to hire a helper for Pooki
| Published : May 13 2025, 03:08 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
The drama continues in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Currently, the show portrays Armaan becoming overly possessive after Pooki's birth, not allowing anyone to touch her.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
The show will depict how no one is allowed to touch Pooki because of Armaan. AbhiRa tries to reason with everyone. Later, when Pooki starts crying, Armaan arrives and speaks rudely.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
AbhiRa scolds Armaan, but he remains unaffected. Vidya supports her son, claiming Armaan wants to give Pooki all the happiness, which is not wrong.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Everyone is shocked by Kaveri's words. Later, Vidya makes Armaan realize his mistake, and he decides to apologize to AbhiRa.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Armaan hires a helper for Pooki. AbhiRa gets upset upon learning this, as Armaan didn't consult her. A leap is rumored, bringing new twists to the show.
