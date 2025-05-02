YRKKH Spoiler: Charu returns, twist and turns await; Read
Abhimanyu gets furious at Poddar House, leading to an outburst from Abhira. Charu's return to Goenka House troubles Kiara. What happens next?
| Published : May 02 2025, 01:49 PM
1 Min read
The show currently portrays the conflicts in Poddar House due to Abhir and Charu's affair.
Armaan gets angry with Abhimanyu and throws a glass bottle. Abhira scolds Kaveri for Armaan's behavior.
During a ritual, the children feed Ghevar to their mother, Vidya. Vidya tells Armaan that he reminds her of Rohit, upsetting him.
Charu arrives at Goenka House with her bags. Abhir welcomes her warmly, while Kiara is distraught.
Manish supports his daughter-in-law Kiara and tries to stop Charu from entering the house. However, Abhir brings her inside. What twists await?
