YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira, Armaan part ways? Show set for 7-year leap
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set for another leap, reportedly 7 years, bringing a complete turnaround to the storyline
| Published : May 11 2025, 04:35 PM
1 Min read
A 7-year leap is coming to the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
The 7-year leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will bring unimaginable changes to the story.
After the leap, Abhira will be left alone and forced to leave the Poddar House.
With Abhira gone, Ruhi will stake her claim on Armaan's life and find love.
Armaan becomes the head of the Poddar firm, creating turmoil for Sanjay and Krish.
Armaan raises his daughter with Daksh, while still missing Abhira.
