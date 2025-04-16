YRKKH Spoiler alert: Ruhi dreams of Armaan, Abhira face challenges
Ruhi's feelings for Armaan are growing! Is it just a dream or reality? Armaan and AbhiRa spend time together, but Ruhi's jealousy will be worth watching
The story of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is getting interesting. Armaan is taking care of Ruhi because of her child, which AbhiRa doesn't like
After Rohit's departure, Ruhi is alone. Armaan spends time with her and says he will never stop supporting her
Ruhi gets emotional, Armaan holds her hand, hugs her, and kisses her forehead. However, it's all a dream, and Ruhi wakes up startled
Armaan and AbhiRa spend quality time together. They call Ruhi, but she refuses. AbhiRa is surprised by Ruhi's changed behavior
Ruhi decides to join Armaan and AbhiRa. Seeing them together, she gets jealous and starts breaking a mirror. Armaan stops her