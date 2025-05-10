- Home
YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira, Armaan become parents; but huge twist in story awaiting; Read on
Ruhi's health deteriorates, leading Abhira to rush her to the hospital. Armaan has an accident. Ruhi gives birth to a daughter, but the baby has trouble breathing. Abhira's motherly love makes the baby cry, bringing joy to everyone
| Published : May 10 2025, 02:54 PM
1 Min read
Ruhi learns about her role in her mother Arohi's death, causing her health to worsen. Abhira admits her to the hospital.
A worried Armaan, upon learning about Ruhi, blames himself and has an accident, thankfully escaping serious injury.
Ruhi gives birth to a daughter who struggles to breathe. A distraught Abhira holds the baby, who miraculously starts crying, bringing relief and joy.
Overjoyed, Abhira decorates the hospital while Armaan distributes sweets. He visits the baby but prevents Abhira from touching her.
The family anticipates Ruhi's reaction upon regaining consciousness. Armaan, Abhira, Ruhi, and their daughter receive a grand welcome home.
