From Breakup to New Love: YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth Goes Official With Girlfriend
Shanmukh: Shanmukh Jaswanth, who started his career on YouTube, won hearts with web series, and entered films, has now introduced his new girlfriend. These photos are currently going viral online.
Shanmukh Jaswanth..
Shanmukh Jaswanth needs no intro. He got famous on YouTube with his dance and web series. He has a huge social media following. His name was always linked with Deepthi Sunaina.
Breakup with Deepthi Sunaina..
They were in a relationship for years and even got matching tattoos. But they broke up due to differences. Shannu's behavior on Bigg Boss was rumored to be the cause of the split.
Second journey..
Fans hoped for a reunion, but Shanmukh surprised everyone. He announced he's moved on and is in a new relationship, sharing photos but hiding her face. He confirmed it on her birthday.
Busy with movies..
After his breakup, Shanmukh was depressed but recovered. He's now a movie hero. His OTT film 'Leela Vinodam' was a hit. He's now working on a new movie, 'Premaku Namaskaram'.
