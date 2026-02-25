The wedding festivities of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur have been intimate yet memorable. After hosting a Japanese dinner and friendly volleyball and cricket matches for guests, the couple celebrated a grand sangeet ceremony on Tuesday night.

While pictures from the event have not surfaced online, reports suggest a touching moment unfolded during the evening. According to India Today, Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, presented Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles. The gesture, rooted in family custom, symbolises acceptance, love and the passing down of legacy.

The bangles are said to represent not just a blessing for the bride-to-be but also a formal welcome into the family — making the sangeet even more meaningful.