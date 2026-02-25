Vijay Deverakonda’s Mother Gifts Heirloom Bangles to Rashmika at Udaipur Sangeet
Pre-wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are underway in Udaipur, blending private traditions with heartfelt moments. A special family gesture at their sangeet has now captured attention
A Heartfelt Family Tradition at the Sangeet
The wedding festivities of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur have been intimate yet memorable. After hosting a Japanese dinner and friendly volleyball and cricket matches for guests, the couple celebrated a grand sangeet ceremony on Tuesday night.
While pictures from the event have not surfaced online, reports suggest a touching moment unfolded during the evening. According to India Today, Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, presented Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles. The gesture, rooted in family custom, symbolises acceptance, love and the passing down of legacy.
The bangles are said to represent not just a blessing for the bride-to-be but also a formal welcome into the family — making the sangeet even more meaningful.
From On-Screen Chemistry to Real-Life Romance
Vijay and Rashmika’s journey began in 2018 on the sets of Geetha Govindam, a romantic drama that turned into a massive box office success. Their effortless chemistry in the film made them one of Telugu cinema’s most adored on-screen pairs.
They reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade, further strengthening their popularity. While their performances drew praise, it was their bond off-screen that kept fans curious. Over the years, the two were frequently spotted together at vacations, dinners and industry gatherings.
Despite constant speculation, both maintained that they were close friends, choosing to keep their relationship private. Their silence only deepened public interest, with fans fondly calling them by a combined nickname — ‘VIROSH’.
‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ and What’s Next
On February 22, the couple officially confirmed their wedding through heartfelt Instagram stories. In a joint note to fans, they acknowledged the love and support they have received over the years and embraced the name ‘VIROSH’ for their union.
Reports suggest that the Udaipur ceremony has been kept strictly private, attended only by close family members and select friends. Insiders claim the couple intentionally avoided inviting film industry colleagues to preserve the intimacy of the occasion.
However, a grand reception is reportedly planned in Hyderabad on March 4 at Taj Krishna, where friends, colleagues and prominent members of the Telugu film fraternity are expected to join the celebrations.
