Shatrughan Sinha defended 'Dhurandhar' against 'propaganda' labels, calling the Ranveer Singh-starrer an 'absolute masterpiece'. He praised the direction, cast, and technical aspects of the film, which has become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

'A Film is a Film': Shatrughan Sinha Defends 'Dhurandhar'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday took on people labelling movies like 'Dhurandhar' as propaganda and said in a simple language that a "film is a film".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Sinha wrote, "Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity."

Sinha Lauds 'Masterpiece' Film, Cast and Crew

He also lauded the film's technical finesse and production design, noting that the sets recreated in Bangkok, Thailand, to depict Pakistan were crafted "in a very realistic manner."

Praising the editing and cinematography, he said the film is a "visual delight" and commended the "supremely talented cast and crew."

Sinha reserved special appreciation for Ranveer Singh, calling him "outstanding," while also applauding performances by Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. He highlighted Akshaye Khanna's "extraordinary role" and lasting screen presence. The veteran actor also acknowledged Rakesh Bedi for a "wonderful and amazing role" and praised a cameo by Saumya Tandon.

Calling Dhar a "role model" in cinema, Sinha credited the filmmaker's direction for the film's impact. He also singled out the music and choreography, describing tracks such as 'Shararat' and 'Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan' as "euphoric" and "foot tapping."

Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity. The sets too have been created beautifully in… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 25, 2026

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' features Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Anticipation Builds for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with music by T-Series, the sequel will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Its teaser, unveiled earlier this month, offers a blood-soaked action montage charting Jaskirat Singh Rangi's transformation into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari, with glimpses of returning cast members.

(ANI)