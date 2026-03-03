Justin Timberlake has filed a petition to block the release of police bodycam footage from his June 2024 DWI arrest. He claims the video's release would cause 'severe and irreparable harm' to his reputation and invade his privacy.

Timberlake Petitions to Block DWI Arrest Footage

Pop star Justin Timberlake has filed a petition seeking to prevent the release of police body camera footage from his June 2024 driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest, arguing that making the video public would cause "severe and irreparable harm" to his personal and professional reputation.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the 45-year-old singer submitted the petition on Monday, March 2, in Suffolk County Supreme Court. The filing contends that public dissemination of the footage would invade his privacy and subject him to ridicule and harassment, while serving no legitimate public interest.

Background of the Arrest and Legal Filing

Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, along with two citations for running a stop sign and failure to keep in the lane. His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., maintained at the time that Timberlake was "not intoxicated" when he was arrested.

Arguments for Privacy

The petition follows a request made under New York's Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) seeking the release of the body camera footage from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, its Chief Robert Drake, and the Village of Sag Harbor. Timberlake's legal team, including Burke and Michael J. Del Piano, argued that the footage contains "intimate, highly personal, and sensitive details" concerning the singer and his family.

As per People magazine, they claim the video would expose the interior of Timberlake's vehicle and reveal information of a medical, familial or otherwise confidential nature that is unrelated to public oversight of government operations. The petition requests an emergency stay prohibiting disclosure of the footage, in whole or in part, in response to any FOIL request without a court order. It also seeks the opportunity for Timberlake and/or the court to review the footage with proposed redactions to assess privacy concerns.

At the time of his arrest, Timberlake reportedly told officers he "had one martini" and was following friends home. As per People magazine, his arrest report stated that an officer observed his 2025 BMW run a stop sign and fail to remain on the right side of the road, and noted that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy." Timberlake refused multiple chemical tests, was held overnight and arraigned the next morning.

Plea Deal Reached in September

As per People magazine, in September 2024, he reached a plea deal, agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser offence of driving while impaired. He was fined USD 500 with a USD 260 surcharge, ordered to complete 25 hours of community service, have his licence suspended for 90 days, and create a public service announcement on the dangers of impaired driving.