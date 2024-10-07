Bigg Boss 18: Actor Shehzada Dhami REVEALS he was 'Humiliated' by 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' makers

In the first episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, actor Shehzada Dhami opened up and told his side of the story. He accused the series' creators of being unprofessional on-set.

Shehzada Dhami, a popular television actor, is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 18. The actor created waves when he was fired from Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the first episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, the actor opened up and told his side of the story. He accused the series' creators of being unprofessional on-set. Shehzada Dhami discussed his time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the Bigg Boss 18 debut episode. The actor remembered being shouted at on the set. He claimed he had to work ceaselessly for six months without a break.

This statement

“I was the lead actor, portraying the role of an advocate, in a TV show that required me to work 15-hour shifts for six months without taking breaks for food or vacations. Like any dedicated actor, I poured my heart and soul into the project, working tirelessly to bring the show to success. To my surprise, I was suddenly given leave without notice. On my off day, I was called for an urgent meeting called by the producer. When I arrived, he (the producer) publicly humiliated and berated me before the entire cast and crew of around 150 people.”

About Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami is an Indian television actor. He is renowned for his roles in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shubh Shagun, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is presently a competitor on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 18.

