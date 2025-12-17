- Home
Dhurandhar's explosive performance continues. After breaking major records in its second weekend, the Ranveer Singh starrer is holding strong on weekdays too, with no drop in collections on Tuesday. The movie has managed to cross the ₹400 crore mark
Net Profit
Dhurandhar earned a net profit of over ₹140 crore in India in its second weekend, a new record for Hindi films. The film added ₹30.5 Cr on Monday, and this pace continued on Tuesday.
Total Collection
On day 12, by 9 PM, Sacnilk reports Dhurandhar added another ₹26.12 Cr** net. This brings the domestic earnings of Akshaye Khanna's film to ₹407.37 Cr net.
Day 12 Earning
Tuesday's earnings for Dhurandhar seem lower than Monday's. However, occupancy rates improved. If this trend holds, it might cross the ₹500 crore net mark before its third weekend.
Dhurandhar beats Dangal
Dhurandhar is the 7th Indian film to hit ₹400 crore net domestically. It has now surpassed Dangal's ₹387 crore, a record held for over 6 years.
Total Collections After 12 Days
According to Sacnilk's data as of Tuesday 9:30 PM, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has also surpassed Prabhas's Salaar (₹406 crore) and Rajinikanth's 2.0 (₹407 crore).
About the Movie
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who infiltrates a Pakistani gang. It also stars Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.
