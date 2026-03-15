Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar's son, Abhinay, safely returned to India after being stuck in Kuwait amid war tensions. The mother-son duo met Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to express gratitude for his efforts in bringing Abhinay home.

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar's son, Abhinay Subhedar, has safely returned to India after being stuck in Kuwait amid the war tensions in West Asia.

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Vishakha was accompanied by Abhinay when she visited Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Thane residence on Sunday and expressed deep gratitude for his efforts toward bringing Abhinay back to India. In the visuals, the mother-son duo was seen greeting Shinde with a flower bouquet and sharing their gratitude. Abhinay also sought the blessings of the Deputy chief minister.

Eknath Shinde Shares Heartfelt Post

Eknath Shinde also shared a picture with the actress and Abhinay and penned details about the meeting. 📍 #ठाणे | विशाखा सुभेदार या अभिनेत्री आहेतच, पण त्याआधी त्या ‘आई’ आहेत. आपल्या काळजाचा तुकडा एखाद्या अनपेक्षित अडचणीत सापडल्यावर कोणत्याही आईच्या काळजाचे पाणी होणारच. विशाखाताईंचा मुलगा ऐन युद्धकाळात आखाती देशात अडकला आणि या मातेचे मन काळजीने कळवळले. आपला मुलगा सुखरूप परत यावा,… pic.twitter.com/IOvgLjxfJ0 — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) March 15, 2026 "Vishakha Subhedar is an actress, of course, but before that, she is a 'mother.' When a piece of one's heart gets caught in some unexpected trouble, any mother's heart is bound to melt with worry. Vishakha tai's son Abhinav got stuck in a Gulf country right in the midst of wartime, and this mother's heart was wracked with anxiety. To ensure her son returned safely, this mother made an appeal for help, and the sweet fruit of success came from the response I gave purely out of a sense of duty. Vishakha tai's son Abhinav has just returned safely to India from Kuwait, and these mother and son came to meet me to express their gratitude for the help. The moment of sharing in the joy of this mother and son's reunion was one of great warmth and satisfaction for me," he wrote.

A Mother's Emotional Appeal

Earlier this month, Vishakha shared an emotional video, seeking help from the government. "I have a request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My son had gone on a trip to London, but his flight was delayed in Kuwait. But the last four days, due to the lack of airspace, the flight was cancelled. My son has been stuck in Kuwait for the last four days. The situation there is getting worse. We are seeing it in the news. He is experiencing it himself. He is getting more and more sick," she said in the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishakha Subhedar (@subhedarvishakha)

Vishakha went on to urge the government to facilitate the return of Indians from Kuwait, who have stuck due to the war situation.

Geopolitical Conflict in West Asia

The ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel that has entered its third week now has become one of the most serious geopolitical conflicts. The conflict escalated dramatically on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple Iranian targets in what Israel called Operation Roaring Lion and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The strikes targeted military facilities, nuclear sites, and leadership compounds in several Iranian cities, including Tehran. Iran responded quickly with large-scale retaliation. Tehran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli cities and United States military bases in the region, including installations in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)