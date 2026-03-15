On her birthday, Alia Bhatt received heartfelt wishes from her family. Sister Shaheen Bhatt called her 'my anchor' in a touching post, while mother Soni Razdan praised her 'generous, kind, and loving soul' in a special message for her baby girl.

Actor Alia Bhatt has received the sweetest birthday wish from her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen shared pictures with Alia, showing the sisters posing joyfully.

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While the first one shows Alia and Shaheen from a foreign destination, it is followed by a happy Christmas memory. Calling Alia her "anchor", Shaheen wrote, "My anchor, my lifelong co-conspirator in this strange, beautiful life - you are woven into every good thing I know. Happy birthday my heart." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Soni Razdan's heartwarming wish

Earlier in the day, their mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, also penned down a touching message for her, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond. It read, "Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul -- and always have been. They say that in life, you receive what you give to others."

"May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again," Razdan added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

On the work front

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026. (ANI)