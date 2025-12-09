- Home
- Entertainment
- Year Ender 2025: Aryan Khan to Sahher Bambba-5 Stars Made Their OTT Debut THIS Year
Year Ender 2025: Aryan Khan to Sahher Bambba-5 Stars Made Their OTT Debut THIS Year
Year Ender 2025: In 2025, 5 stars made their OTT debut. While some were praised for their acting, others were sidelined. Let's find out who they are...
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, stepped into directing with the web series 'The Bads of Bollywood.' People loved the series, and it gave his career a major boost.
Sahher Bambba
Sahher Bambba, who appeared in the 2019 film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,' gained significant recognition from Aryan Khan's series 'The Bads of Bollywood.'
Anya Singh
Anya Singh, who debuted with the film 'Bajatey Raho,' was also well-liked in Aryan Khan's series 'The Bads of Bollywood.'
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, started his career with the OTT film 'Nadaniyan.' However, his acting didn't really impress the audience.
Zahan Kapoor
Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor, made his OTT debut with the Netflix series 'Black Warrant.' His acting received a lot of praise.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.