Year Ender 2025: Aaryan Khan Joins IMDb's Top 10 Directors List For The Year; Check Full List Here
Year Ender 2025: IMDb, has shared its list of the 10 most popular directors for 2025. It includes Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who just stepped into the world of directing this year. Let's take a look at all 10 directors on the list
10. Neeraj Ghaywan
Film: Homebound
Praised by critics, this film got 8/10 stars on IMDb. However, it was a disaster at the box office, earning only ₹2.65 crore worldwide.
9. Laxman Utekar
Film: Chhaava
This blockbuster, which got 7.3/10 stars on IMDb, earned ₹807.91 crore worldwide. It's based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Vicky Kaushal.
8. Dominic Arun
Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
The Malayalam film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' received 7.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. This blockbuster earned over ₹300 crore worldwide.
7. Anurag Basu
Film: Metro... In Dino
'Metro... In Dino' performed averagely at the box office. The film got 6.6/10 stars on IMDb and earned ₹69.68 crore worldwide.
6. R. S. Prasanna
Film: Sitaare Zameen Par
'Sitaare Zameen Par' received 6.9 out of 10 stars on IMDb. This hit film, starring Aamir Khan, collected ₹267.52 crore worldwide.
5. Prithviraj Sukumaran
Film: L2: Empuraan
'L2: Empuraan' is a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. This semi-hit film, with a 6.2/10 IMDb rating, collected ₹266.81 crore worldwide.
4. Anurag Kashyap
Film: Nishanchi
This film received 6.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb. It featured actors like Aishwarya Thackeray and Kumud Mishra. The film was a disaster at the box office.
3. Lokesh Kanagaraj
Film: Coolie
The Tamil film 'Coolie' stars Rajinikanth. It got 6/10 stars on IMDb. Despite earning ₹518 crore worldwide, the film was considered a flop.
2. Aryan Khan
Series: Bads of Bollywood
'Bads of Bollywood', which streamed on Netflix, got 7.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb. The series received a lot of praise from critics and audiences.
1. Mohit Suri
Film: Saiyaara
'Saiyaara' is one of the most popular films of 2025. This blockbuster got 6.3/10 stars on IMDb. It earned ₹577.33 crore worldwide.
