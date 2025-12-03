Actress Rashmika Mandanna has voiced strong concerns over the misuse of AI to create fake images, calling it a 'moral decline.' She urged for accountability, responsible usage, and strict punishment for those targeting women with fabricated content.

The rising misuse of Artificial Intelligence to morph and generate fake and explicit images of film personalities has sparked growing concerns across the Indian entertainment industry. Several actors have recently spoken out against this alarming trend, and now Rashmika Mandanna has joined in to share her strong stance on the issue.

Taking to her X account on Wednesday, the actress called for accountability and responsibility in the handling of "AI-generated content." In her post, Rashmika spoke about the need for awareness and ethical usage, describing the situation as a "moral decline" that must be confronted. She also added that the internet has become a space where fabricated visuals can easily be passed off as real.

AI Misuse a 'Deep Moral Decline'

Referring to the "misuse" of AI to spread vulgar and harmful images targeting women, Rashmika wrote: "When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defense." She further stated, "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated. Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict & unforgiving punishment must be served to them."

“When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence.” AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 3, 2025

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna is gearing up for the release of 'Cocktail 2,' the sequel to the 2012 hit film 'Cocktail.' Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 continues the story of the successful 2012 film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The first Cocktail was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship. (ANI)