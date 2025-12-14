Character actor Peter Greene, known for iconic villain roles like Zed in 'Pulp Fiction' and Dorian Tyrell in 'The Mask,' was found dead in his New York apartment on Friday. He was 60. His manager confirmed his death.

Iconic Villain Roles

His manager Gregg Edwards told NBC News, as quoted by Variety, that he was found in his apartment on the Lower East Side. In the Jim Carrey movie "The Mask" the same year, Greene played the villain Dorian Tyrell. His role as the sadistic security guard Zed in 'Pulp Fiction' became one of his most memorable.

Manager's Tribute

"Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter," Edwards told NBC as quoted by Variety. "But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold," said Edwards as quoted by Variety.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Born in Montclair, N.J., Greene trained at Lee Strasberg's studio and had his first major role in the indie "Laws of Gravity" in 1992. The next year, Lodge Kerrigan cast him as the lead in "Clean Shaven," which brought him to Tarantino's attention.

A Prolific Career

He went on to appear in nearly 100 films and TV shows, including a recurring role on the series "For Life," and appearances in "Chicago P.D.," "Hawaii Five-O," "Justified" and "Life on Mars," as quoted by Variety. On "The Black Donnellys," he had a recurring role as Derek "Dokey" Farrell.

His film roles included parts in "Tesla," "City of Lies," "Once Fallen" and "Permanent Midnight." He also worked as a producer on the films "Cross" and "Lowball."